Final Showcase Before the Storm?: Mangiapane Elevated as Oilers Take On Capitals

One has to wonder what happens with Mangiapane if he doesn't produce. With Kasperi Kapanen close to returning and Draisaitl back, it won't be long before Mangiapane becomes a healthy scratch again. From there, waivers has to be a legitimate thought. The Oilers are looking to move on from his salary and if they aren't going to play the winger, having a team pick up his contract might be the next best option.