Final Showcase Before the Storm?: Mangiapane Elevated as Oilers Take On Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers get set to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, the third of a Triple Threat match-up on Hockey Night in Canada. Edmonton has not played well in its previous two games, coming out flat against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, then allowing three goals in 37 seconds against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Two straight losses that have the Oilers looking like the team that struggled early in the season mean something has to change.
In an attempt to fire up the offense a little -- I get it, it sounds odd considering the change Edmonton is making -- Andrew Mangiapane has been elevated to the second line.
He's not been the offensive juggernaut the Oilers hoped they'd signed in free agency, and he's lacked much of what made him successful with the Calgary Flames, and to a lesser degree with the Capitals.
The top line for the Oilers will remain Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The second line will keep Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin together, but Mangiapane (who has six goals this season) will round out that trio.
The only explanation is that this is another showcase for a winger the Oilers have been trying to trade. While the offense is needed, more importantly, is Mangiapane going to give other teams a reason to look his way?
One has to wonder what happens with Mangiapane if he doesn't produce. With Kasperi Kapanen close to returning and Draisaitl back, it won't be long before Mangiapane becomes a healthy scratch again. From there, waivers has to be a legitimate thought. The Oilers are looking to move on from his salary and if they aren't going to play the winger, having a team pick up his contract might be the next best option.
Mangiapane has a no-trade clause in his contract. He's willing to waive it, but part of being able to be involved in the process is getting teams to want to bring you aboard. If he continues to struggle, the list of teams willing give him an opportunity dwindles.
The best thing he can do is contribute. There's no better chance to do so than beside one of the best players in the world.
Mangiapane is running out of excuses. If he wants to force the Oilers into rethinking their position on a trade, he needs to produce. If he wants teams to make a push to acquire him via trade, he needs to produce. If he doesn't want to be waived, well....
Is head coach Kris Knoblauch hoping Mangiapane has an extra gear as he faces his old team? The threat of being traded hasn't motivated him, nor has being scratched from the lineup. The runway for the forward is getting shorter.
