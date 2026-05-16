Former-Oiler Releases Serious Statement On Legal Battles With Ex-Wife

Kane then said that they can no longer try to make things work and are pursuing legal action against his ex and any friends or family who have helped her try to disrupt Evander and Mara's life. He explained that his attorneys have been collecting evidence for more than five years, and they are about to hold everyone fully accountable. "Any individual who has assisted, enabled, or participated in these actions against me whether directly or indirectly will not be exempt from legal consequences."