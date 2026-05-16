Former-Oiler Releases Serious Statement On Legal Battles With Ex-Wife

Evander Kane breaks his silence on years of alleged stalking and career sabotage, vowing aggressive legal retaliation against those complicit in his ex's relentless campaign of harassment.
Former Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane took to social media on Saturday to release a statement about his ex and her attempts to derail his career and make his life, and that of his family, miserable.
There have been several public accounts of his former wife acting erratically, but Kane said he's done and has issued a warning that justice and legal consequences are coming.
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Kane wrote in a long letter titled "RE: Public Statement Regarding Deanna Snowball (aka Deanna Nystead / Anna Kane)":
"I am issuing this statement regarding the ongoing conduct of Deanna Snowball, also known as Deanna Nystead, also known as Anna Kane.
It’s time to clear up what I have endured at her hands. For over five years, she has engaged in stalking, harassment, and a deliberate campaign of lies directed at me."
Kane went on to describe the kinds of behavior that his ex has exhibited, and noted that it has not been limited to Evander Kane alone.".. she has also targeted my friends and family members, dragging innocent people into her vendetta."
Kane noted that she's gone after his career and tried to drag his name through the mud to sour NHL teams and others on him. In many cases, it's worked.
"She has furthermore made persistent, calculated attempts to sabotage my career and professional reputation. These relentless attacks have caused damage, and I have shown more patience than anyone should be expected to. That patience has now run out."
Kane noted that he has a permanent domestic violence restraining order against her, "yet she has chosen to ignore it, along with every other court order issued in this matter." He added that the number of violations is in the thousands. "Rather than comply, she has done the complete opposite at every turn, deliberately defying the legal system that has given her every opportunity to do the right thing."
Kane then thanked his current financee Mara, who has stayed supportive and worked cooperatively even though his ex had defied court orders, not shown up for supervised visitation and has "made zero meaningful progress, taken no real steps forward, and done nothing to demonstrate that she is serious about being a mother."
Kane then said that they can no longer try to make things work and are pursuing legal action against his ex and any friends or family who have helped her try to disrupt Evander and Mara's life. He explained that his attorneys have been collecting evidence for more than five years, and they are about to hold everyone fully accountable. "Any individual who has assisted, enabled, or participated in these actions against me whether directly or indirectly will not be exempt from legal consequences."
He ends with, "I will be pursuing every available legal remedy to ensure justice is served. Accountability is not optional. It is long overdue, and it is coming....This will be the last time I address this publicly. But it needed to be said."
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