Former Oiler Suspended For Violating NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program

“At the time of the test, I was receiving an exosome therapy for a documented injury from an outside provider. I believe that my positive test was related to a contaminated substance associated with that treatment,” Jones said in a statement.
“While I did not use the prohibited substance intentionally or for performance enhancement, I understand that players are responsible for everything that enters their body and accept the discipline imposed by the program. I’m sorry to have let down my teammates, the Penguins organization, and our fans.”
Jones, 28, has played with several teams since leaving the Oilers. He's made stops with the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, as well as the Colorado Eagles, Ontario Reign, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. He has one assist in seven games this season for the Penguins.
He signed a two-year, $1.8-million contract prior to this season.
Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement, “Throughout the process, Caleb has been forthcoming with the organization as to how he believes the positive test occurred." He added, “Caleb takes full responsibility for his actions, despite him being unaware that what he consumed was a prohibited substance at the time.”