Former Oilers D-Man Makes Jump To Broadcast Role With Canucks

Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie is now a member of the Vancouver Canucks' television broadcast team.

"It was an easy decision, I think it was the only decision." Barrie joked earlier this summer that his retirement from the NHL was made in tandem with 32 other NHL teams. He laughed off the idea that no one offered a contract, which made it clear that it was time he moved on to other things.





Barrie showed up on the broadcast on Friday and said, "I spent 70 games in the press box last year, so I figured I could jump right into this press box this year."

He was asked if he'd given thought to becoming a broadcaster or analyst at some point during his playing career. He responded he'd thought about it a little, mostly when he was being interviewed by people and realized he was better at it than they were.

Barrie wanted to bow out of the NHL gracefully, and while some might argue spending most of last season watching means he's retired a year or two too late, Barrie did hang up his skates on his own terms. He posted 508 points in 110 goals and 398 assists. He played in 822 games, spending time with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Calgary Flames.

At one time, he was known as one of the NHL's top offensive defensemen, posting multiple 50-point seasons.

It wasn't long ago that, while not a top-pairing defenseman anymore, Barrie's experience and offensive ability may have surpassed the Oilers’ current options for their bottom pair, making a return in 2024 something some fans wanted. After two runs to the Stanley Final and the Oilers building an arguably strong blue line group than they've had in years, it probably worked out best for the organization.

