Former Oilers' D-Man Signs Massive New Deal with Blues

The St. Louis Blues have locked up former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg with a six-year extension carrying an $8 million AAV.

It's a deal that may have Oilers fans frustrated, but it makes sense for both the Blues and Broberg to get this done.

St. Louis secures a core piece long term and avoids revisiting the contract if Broberg continues to trend upward, while the 24-year-old positions himself to hit unrestricted free agency at 31 after earning significant money.

Broberg has played all 45 games this season, posting 14 points, and is coming off a strong 2023–24 campaign in which he led Blues defensemen with a plus-21 rating. The former eighth-overall pick has appeared in 194 career NHL games and was recently named to Sweden’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After joining the Blues via an offer sheet from Edmonton, Broberg quickly established himself in St. Louis’ top four. The move clearly paid off, as it’s unlikely he would have landed a contract of this magnitude had he remained with the Oilers.

