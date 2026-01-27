Former Oilers Forward Seeking New Team As Agent Scours Market For A Fit

The Vancouver Canucks are taking a notable step ahead of the trade deadline by allowing former Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to actively explore trade options with other teams.
Don't expect that to mean the Oilers will be anywhere near this.
According to reports, Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, has been granted permission to help facilitate discussions around a potential deal. While no trade is imminent, it speaks to how badly the Canucks are trying to move this along. Both sides appear open to a change, and there was speculation the other day that Kane might be headed to the Dallas Stars, with a strange report that he followed a Dallas, Texas house and renovation company on social media.
Kane, 34, is still a recognizable name around the NHL. The ex-Oiler brings a heavy, north-south style, a willingness to play physically, and a history of contributing in high-pressure playoff situations. However, his fit in Vancouver has been inconsistent, and with the Canucks essentially falling apart this season, the pending UFA was unlikely to be retained.
Allowing Milstein to work the phones is a calculated move by Vancouver. Rather than waiting for teams to call, the Canucks can proactively gauge interest and better understand Kane’s value across the league — all while maintaining control over the process.
It is not known if Milstein has called the Oilers, but the response is likely to be a definitive no thank you. Multiple reports suggest that ship has passed and the Oilers don't have the cap space or the desire to bring him back under his current contract.
What might be unfortunate for Edmonton is the speculation that several Western Conference contenders have already been loosely linked to Kane, including the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings. These are teams the Oilers could meet and would have to beat in the playoffs to get to another Stanley Cup Final.
Dallas could use Kane’s physical edge without sacrificing offense, Colorado has a history of adding veteran support around its stars, and Los Angeles feels like a team that is full of former Oilers, and one led by ex-Oilers GM Ken Holland.
Granting permission to seek a trade doesn’t guarantee a deal will happen. Salary cap logistics, Vancouver’s asking price, and fit will all factor into the final outcome. Still, the Canucks are no longer brushing aside speculation — they’re leaning into it.
Whether Kane is moved or not, or whether he'll indirectly impact the Oilers season remains to be seen.
