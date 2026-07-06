Frederik Andersen Ready To Work In Oilers' Three-Goal System

Reuniting with Mike Babcock, the veteran netminder embraces a specialized role to keep the roster fresh while chasing a championship with a team on the cusp.
Frederik Andersen spoke with the Edmonton media on Monday, noting that he's excited to join a team that has been knocking on the door for a while, and he wants to help them get over the hump.
He added that he's worked with head coach Mike Babcock before and called him a great Xs-and-Os coach. Eager to contribute, he clarified that his days of playing 60 games are probably over for him at this point in his career, and he's ready to be part of a three-goalie system.
Not every NHL goaltender would be thrilled about being part of a three-goalie system. It's tougher to find consistent practice time, and the starts can be few and far between. Still, there are positives, and they might be ideal given Andersen's situation.
He noted that the three goalies allow everyone to stay fresh and get the best out of each other. He was asked about his health and how he feels about his ability to play multiple games. "The schedule has been very different from what it used to be." The game has changed a lot as well. "However it plays out is hard to predict."
Age is a bigger factor than injuries for Andersen. "I tweaked my knee a little bit," in the playoffs, he said. It was the only injury he had all season. Otherwise, he was relatively healthy. "The ending, obviously, I would have loved to play, but I was excited to be part of the run."
The good news is that the knee injury is not a lingering issue that will affect his summer. It just required time to rest.
Why the Oilers, And Why One Year?
When asked about the one-year deal he signed on the heels of winning a Stanley Cup, why was he open to signing such a short-term, low-cost deal? "Maybe age had something to do with that," he responded. However, he said the opportunity to join Edmonton and be flexible to help them was also part of that decision.
As for what he thinks he'll bring, his experience is high on the list. He's fresh off winning the league's top prize and he'll bring the know-how to the Oilers.
The better a team knows its identity, the better it'll be, he explained. If they know their strengths and play in ways that accentuate them, it will be better. Personally, he feels he knows his game and has more left in the tank.
"Ever since the Olympic break, I really felt like I was finding my game."
He noted they will all lean on each other to figure out how much each will play. "We haven't gotten that far yet."
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