The Kind Of Player The Oilers Should Be Looking For Next

Some players make life easier on everybody around them, and Hyman has become one of those guys. Coaches trust him, teammates know what they're getting, and Connor McDavid knows that if a puck is chipped into a corner, there's a pretty good chance Hyman will come out with it. It isn't glamorous work, and it probably never will be, but winning teams have always been full of players who make the game a little less difficult for everyone else.