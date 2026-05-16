Golden Knights Drama Has To Take Potential Coach Off Oilers Radar

John Tortorella’s media defiance cost Vegas a draft pick, signaling a volatility the Oilers must avoid while searching for a leader to handle their elite superstars.
The Edmonton Oilers have been both directly and indirectly linked to the Vegas Golden Knights in recent days. As the Oilers move on from head coach Kris Knoblauch and reports suggest they've reached out to Vegas for permission to interview Bruce Cassidy, one insider has also linked John Tortorella to the Oilers.
Granted, Torts in the middle of a playoff run, but he fits the mold of the coaching style Edmonton might want to pivot toward -- a complete opposite when compared to Knoblauch's style.
Of course, with the recent sanctions levied against Vegas by the NHL, something that could have been avoided if Tortorella wasn't doing Tortorella things, it would be wise for the Oilers to stay away from going down that road.
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Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Oilers are looking for a coach who can push buttons. Someone who has won has the respect of the players and isn't afraid to handle top stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Cassidy is deemed to be that guy, but so is Tortorella, who Friedman noted does not have a contract for next season.
The NHL insider wondered if Torts would actually be the kind of coach the Oilers are prioritizing. He's got a history of holding top players accountable, even if it causes a storm of controversy, and it's clear from his latest stunt that he doesn't care about optics.
What Edmonton has to be aware of is the downside of hiring a coach like that -- and there is a major downside, as the Golden Knights are learning.
The Golden Knights will ride this Tortorella train as far as they can during these playoffs. However, his stunt to avoid the media -- costing Vegas a second-round pick -- is not something the team will forget, even if they end up winning the Stanley Cup. With his childish defiance, Tortorella may have cost himself an extension, and it should almost definitely take him off Edmonton's radar.
There are coaches who push, and there are coaches who push to blow things up, bringing the wrong kind of attention and drama. Tortorella is the latter.
He eventually casts himself off every NHL team's island. He just can't help himself. His demeanor is unnecessary, and his attitude is tired. How do we know for sure? The NHL has finally said enough, having warned him and the Golden Knights for failing to follow league rules. The NHL almost never steps in and hands out a fine and punishment like this. They've decided it's time to set an example.
The Oilers need no part of that drama. It would put an unneeded target on their back.
If the Golden Knights want to be known for their ruthless ways and they're prepared to deal with a coach like Tortorella, let them. It seems to be the modus operandi. For the Oilers, the optics around how they run things are already being questioned. There is no need to pile on if Tortorella becomes available this summer.
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