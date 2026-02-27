Gretzky's Record in Jeopardy: McDavid With Another 100-Point Season

Connor McDavid notched his ninth 100-point season, etching his name closer to Wayne Gretzky's historic record. A dominant performance ignites a potential chase for greatness.
Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark for the ninth time in his NHL career on Thursday night. The milestone came during the Edmonton Oilers' dominant 8-1 road win over the Los Angeles Kings.
He scored a beautiful goal (his 35th of the season) when he went around the crease, holding onto the puck and outwaiting Darcy Kuemper, who was swimming outside of the blue paint and well out of position. It was vintage McDavid. He also had an assist (his 65th), the latter coming on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal (Draisaitl's 30th).
It happened in just his 60th game of the 2025-26 season, making him the first player to 100 points this year.
With the achievement, this becomes his sixth consecutive 100-point season (tying for the second-longest streak in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky's 13). It also ranks him the third-most 100-point seasons all-time, putting him behind only Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10), and ahead of Marcel Dionne (8).
McDavid now has 100 points (35G-65A) through 60 games, on pace for another monster year—he's projected around 130+ if he stays healthy.
Almost as important, the Oilers snapped a four-game skid with the blowout, scoring eight goals and finally feeling good about their team's results. Draisaitl had one goal and three assists for a four-point night. Zach Hyman scored a goal and added two assists. Jake Walman scored two goals, and even Andrew Mangiapane had a multi-point game, scoring a goal and an assist.
Still, the night belonged to McDavid. It's another reminder of why he's widely considered one of the greatest ever, and at not even 30, 100 points per season feels like the norm, with Gretzky's record potentially in jeopardy.