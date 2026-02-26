Bold Tristan Jarry Pull Means Oilers Have a New Problem

Jarry now sits at an .863 save percentage through 12 games with Edmonton. While not every goal was solely on him, this was a night where the Oilers needed a timely stop in the third period. They didn’t get one. When asked after the game about his performance, all Jarry could do was find different ways of saying the same thing: he needed to make at least one more stop. "Being better from that and just keep working," he noted. He was aware that this situation isn't ideal. He made some pretty good saves, but as the game went back and forth, "If I make an extra save here or there, the game could be different."