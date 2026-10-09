Hellebuyck Didn't Expect A Former Oilers Goaltender To Ruin His Trade Plans

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 4:23 PM
Stuart Skinner’s stellar start in Winnipeg has neutralized Connor Hellebuyck’s holdout leverage, allowing the Jets to patiently wait for a massive return while their star goalie sits. Who'd have thought the former Oilers goaltender would be such a disruptor?
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy