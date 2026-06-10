Hurricanes Healthy Scratching Andersen Should Be Warning Sign for Oilers

Frederik Andersen’s sudden benching during the Stanley Cup Final exposes durability concerns, signaling a potential free-agency trap for Edmonton as they hunt for a reliable postseason starter.
As the Edmonton Oilers sort out their goaltending situation this summer, one of the realistic options would be to look at free agency. One of the names potentially available is Frederik Andersen from Carolina. A serviceable goaltender who has helped get the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final, his playoff road veered a bit off course Tuesday night.
Andersen went from an early Conn Smythe front-runner to being scratched in Game 4. The reason? He allowed 12 goals in three starts and posting an .815 save percentage, and his goalie coach told head coach Rod Brind'Amour that Andersen needed a break.
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“It was about a minute conversation with our goalie coach, he said Freddie needs a little break. OK. So we went with the other guy,” Brind'Amour confirmed. “And if you’re going to give (Andersen) a break, you need to give him a break. So to me, him dressing and going through all that, that’s not really giving him a night off.”
Things worked out fine for Carolina. Brandon Bussi came in and helped secure the win, evening the series at 2-2. In fact, Bussi was so solid that Brind'Amour would not or could not confirm who would get the start in Game 5.
What does that mean for Andersen? Maybe very little. The Hurricanes might go back to him and he could play well, helping the Hurricanes win a championship. However, if they stick with Bussi and Andersen doesn't get back in, that's not ideal in a contract year. If he does come back in and the Hurricanes ultimately fall short, it's the kind of result that could impact a player's status as a pending free agent.
If the Oilers were looking at Andersen and wondering if he could be a fit, needing a "break" from the Stanley Cup Final is a bit of a red flag.
Edmonton needs a reliable netminder who can play games, and games that matter. If Andersen isn't that guy, investing heavily in him on the open market might prove to be a costly mistake.
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