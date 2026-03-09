Ingram Confident As Oilers Show Renewed Determination In Win Over Vegas

Beyond the strong performance by goaltender Connor Ingram on Sunday night, the Edmonton Oilers showed a level of urgency and attention to detail on defense that had been missing in recent games. The result? A 4–2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
In what many saw as a must-win game, several players who had struggled in recent outings stepped up with more complete efforts. Most importantly, the team came together and individuals played their roles in a much more effective way.
There were stronger performances across the board, but it was Trent Frederic, Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Kasperi Kapanen who picked up the goals for the Oilers.
One of the biggest differences was Edmonton’s physical response to Vegas. The Golden Knights are known for their heavy style of play, but the Oilers pushed back and matched that intensity throughout the night. The Oilers out-hit the Golden Knights 26-15, and instead of the loose plays winding up in their net, Edmonton focused on limiting mistakes and capitalizing on their opportunities.
One of those opportunities, and a key turning point in the game, came in the second period when a Vegas goal was overturned after a successful offside challenge. It was a bad goal against Ingram, but the play was challenged, and the goal was taken off the board. The play could have dramatically shifted momentum, but the Oilers caught a break and used it to keep the game under control. From there, they continued to play a disciplined game and eventually pulled away in the third period.
New additions also played important roles. Defenseman Connor Murphy logged over 22 minutes and contributed on the penalty kill, while Jason Dickinson added physicality with several hits and steady play down the middle.
There were also encouraging signs from younger players. Matthew Savoie continued to impress with his speed and work ethic, showing flashes that suggest he could earn a larger role if his play continues trending upward. Since the Olympic break, he's been one of the team's better two-way forwards.
Overall, the Oilers delivered the kind of detailed, physical effort that had been lacking recently — a promising sign as they push deeper into the stretch drive and continue on the road against some very tough teams they need to beat if they want to win it all this season.
Ingram turned aside 24 of 26 shots for a .923 save percentage, delivering another quality start and helping Edmonton secure its third-period surge. The victory marked Ingram’s second win against Vegas this season and improved his career record against the Golden Knights to 2-1-1.
Ingram faced several dangerous chances throughout the game. Jack Eichel managed to beat him on a difficult shot, and Darnell Nurse deflected one into his own net, but overall, Ingram remained steady under pressure.
After the game, Ingram credited the team in front of him for the effort.
"I thought we did everything we’ve been talking about,” Ingram said after the game. “We talked about packing it in, in the d-zone, and just playing good defence. We’re good enough, we’re gonna get chances no matter what, so as long as we take care of the puck in [the defensive end] we’re gonna be fine.”
He added that this game was an example of what the team is capable of when everything clicks. “I think this is a good example of what we can do.”
"I think every game from here on out is just fight and claw,” Ingram said. “It’s time to go to work, and that’s what we did today. I think if we keep this effort and this mindset of just nose to the grindstone, and I think we’ll be okay."
The Oilers’ offense came alive late to put the game away. Vasily Podkolzin scored early in the third period, followed by a red-hot Leon Draisaitl, who buried his fifth goal in as many games. Kasperi Kapanen added another (an empty-net goal) to seal the win, while Trent Frederic also found the back of the net for Edmonton.
Meanwhile, Connor McDavid contributed two assists, extending his point streak to seven games. The Oilers captain now has 13 points during that stretch. Defenseman Evan Bouchard also picked up an assist to push his own seven-game streak to 13 points.
The loss continues a rough stretch for Vegas, which has now dropped five of its last six games, tightening the race in the Pacific Division as the regular season pushes toward the playoffs.
