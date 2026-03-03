Oilers Aren't Accepting Any Excuses For Recent Performance

The notion that teams that make deep runs suffer for it in February and March and somehow can't keep up is a compelling story.
The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers have both been to multiple Stanley Cup Finals in recent years, their summers have been shorter, the games have been more taxing, and now both teams are looking into the playoff window and thinking "yeah, it's not looking good."
Connect those dots, and you get a tidy little theory about fatigue and burnout that sounds reasonable enough at a dinner table. The problem is that it doesn’t hold up particularly well once you actually think about it.
Every team in this league plays in a tough, condensed schedule. 82 regular-season games are a lot, maybe even too much. But every roster deals with injuries, tired legs, and the drain of a long season.
The notion that making deep playoff runs somehow disqualifies a team from competing the following year would mean that dynasty hockey isn't real, that sustained excellence is self-defeating by nature. History suggests otherwise, and the players inside the Oilers dressing room aren’t buying it either.
Darnell Nurse has been around for both of Edmonton’s recent Cup Final runs. He's played as much high-stakes hockey as anyone, and he has exactly zero patience for the fatigue excuse.
“That’s an excuse. You just gotta play," began Nurse. "We’re hockey players, this is what we get excited to do every day. Is it hard sometimes? Yeah, for sure. But every team has played lots of hockey, especially with the break this year. Now it’s just about playing.”
It’s a refreshingly blunt thing to say. Nurse isn’t dismissing the physical demands of the sport; we all know the kind of toll hockey can take on the body, especially for a defenceman. What he is dismissing is the idea that those demands excuse poor results.
Every team has played a lot of hockey. The break this year affected everyone. Pointing to your own Stanley Cup runs as the reason you can’t win in March is a difficult argument to make with a straight face when the rest of the league is out there logging the same minutes.
And to Nurse’s credit, he’s not hiding behind any of it. Because this excuse (which it is) conveniently deflects blame onto a calendar and a string of successful postseason runs. The more uncomfortable truth is that the Oilers have simply not been good enough this season, and some of the players know it.
“61 games, I’m minus-12, and I have 20 points. I’m not happy with that at all," continued an honest Nurse. "If we’re going to reach the goal that we want to reach, I’ve got to step up, for sure.”
Nurse is looking at his own numbers, holding himself to a standard, and saying plainly that the gap between where he is and where he needs to be is his responsibility to close. There’s no hiding behind short summers or deep playoff runs, just a player who understands what’s being asked and acknowledging he hasn’t fully delivered yet.
The Oilers are working through a rough stretch, but the path through it doesn’t run through a theory about being too successful in recent years. That is not the reward for success.
The solution comes from accountability, players demanding more of themselves, and a team willing to pull it together and white-knuckle their way into maintaining a playoff spot.
Fatigue is real. The demands of this sport are real. But the Oilers’ problems this season belong to the Oilers, and at least some of them seem to understand that clearly enough to say it out loud.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.