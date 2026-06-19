Is He The Guy? Oilers Sign Connor Ungar

Connor Ungar probably wasn't thinking about Grant Fuhr when he signed his contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
He was probably thinking about how far he'd come.
From Calgary to Brock University. From U Sports to the ECHL. From being largely ignored to becoming one of the better stories in the Oilers' system. Yesterday, all that work resulted in a one-year contract and another step toward what every young goalie dreams about.
An NHL crease.
Good for him.
But the thing is, being a goaltending prospect in Edmonton isn't quite like being one anywhere else. Around these parts, goalies are less developed than they are debated. Every rough outing becomes a referendum while every hot streak sparks a round of "maybe he's the answer."
And everybody wants an answer; they've wanted one for decades.
Curtis Joseph left. Tommy Salo broke hearts. Dwayne Roloson came close. Cam Talbot had his moments. Mikko Koskinen was alternately loved and blamed. Mike Smith somehow became both cult hero and lightning rod. Stuart Skinner experienced the full emotional roller coaster, and now Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram find themselves carrying the latest version of the NHL's least enjoyable group project.
So yah, there was something amusing about the reaction to Ungar's signing.
Oil Country has developed a habit over the years. Every time a new goalie emerges, somebody starts wondering whether this is finally the one.
As if the position itself can be solved.
The funny thing is, maybe Ungar has a chance.
His path hasn't exactly been conventional, but unconventional isn't necessarily bad when it comes to goaltenders. Tim Thomas was nearly 31 before becoming a full-time NHL player. Adin Hill bounced around before helping Vegas win a Stanley Cup. Logan Thompson wasn't drafted at all. Goalies are strange creatures.
Nobody handed him anything. He wasn't a first-round pick. He wasn't even a draft pick. Every level he's reached has been earned. And after putting together strong numbers in Bakersfield, he's done enough to convince the organization that he's worth another look.
That's all you can really ask for.
Still, perspective matters.
Twenty-four years old isn't old for a goalie, but it's not young either. He hasn't played an NHL game, and other names are ahead of him. Fans should expect setbacks, because that's what happens.
Some nights you're the future. Some nights people are wondering if you'll ever make it.
Just ask Stuart Skinner.
The Oilers themselves seem to understand this better now than they once did. Instead of rushing prospects and declaring them saviours, they're trying to build depth.
The truth is, nobody knows whether Connor Ungar will become a starting NHL goaltender. Nobody knows whether he'll spend ten years in the league or ten years riding buses in the minors.
Not even Connor Ungar knows.
But after everything he's already overcome to get this far, betting against him seems foolish.
As for whether he's the guy?
Well, Oilers fans have asked that question about almost every goalie who has come through town over the last thirty years.
Maybe the better question is whether Edmonton fans are capable of giving one enough time to find out.
If Connor Ungar is going to become the answer, he's going to need something that has been in short supply around these parts.
Patience.
And if history is any indication, that might be asking for more than stopping pucks.
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