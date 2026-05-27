Is Tortorella Becoming a Legitimate Coaching Option for the Oilers?

After steering Vegas to a stunning Stanley Cup Final berth, the veteran bench boss emerges as a high-stakes solution for Edmonton’s rapidly closing championship window.
Don't look now, but John Tortorella is becoming a legitimate option for the Edmonton Oilers as the team's next head coach in 2026-27.
Hired with just eight games remaining on the Golden Knights' regular season schedule, Tortorella has come into Vegas and done nothing short of hitting a home run with a team that was already headed to the playoffs, but wasn't really seen as a legitimate Cup contender. That "non-contender" just swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in four games to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.
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What's so interesting about that? Well, Torts doesn't have a job commitment for next season and his contract expires on June 30th. Even more fascinating is that the Golden Knights, despite their succes with Tortorella behind the bench, might go a different route next season.
Elliotte Friedman noted on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast that he’s still of the belief that Vegas had no intentions of keeping Tortorella beyond this playoff run. Ryan Craig, who is the head coach for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, was pegged as the favorite to take over behind the bench.
Perhaps this run will change the way Vegas sees things playing out, but if they choose not to pivot their thinking and Tortorella is a one-and-done, expect the Edmonton Oilers to seek a chance to talk to Torts about the coaching position.
Just a few weeks ago, most would have called any theory linking Tortorella to the Edmonton unlikely. Since then, Bruce Cassidy has been unavailable for an interview and he may not ever be given permission. Torts has strung together and impressive run with Vegas, making sure everyone is reminded that he's got the magic touch, as polarizing as he can be.
Friedman said, “What do you do here? Tortorella’s contract is up on June 30th. If Vegas isn’t extending him, we know Edmonton is waiting.” He added, “Maybe it’s not the Oilers, but somebody’s going to be looking at this and saying ‘Hey, if Vegas doesn’t want him, we’ll gladly take him.”
The NHL insider has a point. Torts is not everyone's cup of tea, but you can't deny his effectiveness in short bursts. For Edmonton, that's what this team needs. It's not about the long game for the Oilers. They want to win and they need to do it now. Their window is closing and the person they hire to coach a team that has elite stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- but also a group that doesn't have the greatest depth -- must find another gear. Tortorella can potentially get that out of this group.
And, Vegas, unless they re-sign him, can't do anything to stop it after June 30th.
Kyle Bukauskas added, “I wonder if it’s more so teams in a similar situation to Vegas and definitely in win now mode as opposed to one that’s in a different stage of their cycle because it’s pretty clear right now at this stage of Tortorella’s career, coaching teams in that mode seems to line up with his style and philosophies.”
If Tortorella isn't offered the keys to the car in Vegas after this run, you can bet a team will jump on the chance to hire him while he's hot. Why not Edmonton?
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