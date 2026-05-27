Is Tortorella Becoming a Legitimate Coaching Option for the Oilers?

The NHL insider has a point. Torts is not everyone's cup of tea, but you can't deny his effectiveness in short bursts. For Edmonton, that's what this team needs. It's not about the long game for the Oilers. They want to win and they need to do it now. Their window is closing and the person they hire to coach a team that has elite stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- but also a group that doesn't have the greatest depth -- must find another gear. Tortorella can potentially get that out of this group.