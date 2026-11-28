Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 7:50 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 7:50 PM
If the Edmonton Oilers were looking for a good opportunity to put an end to their losing streak, Friday night's game against the Seattle Kraken should have been it.
Instead, the Oilers lost 4-2 in their own building, having been given eight power plays and holding a 2-1 lead with 7:20 remaining in the third period.
Seriously, what are we doing here?
Edmonton has now lost five consecutive games, and after spending the last few days discussing fatigue and the difficulties of its recent road trip, there wasn't a good excuse for what happened on Friday.
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“We’ve got to talk about this and we’ve got to fix it,” Mike Babcock said afterward. “You were at the game, I was at the game—we weren’t good enough. Everybody was fresh, we had no excuses to play the way we did tonight. That’s on us. Not good enough.”
Seattle had won just once at Rogers Place since entering the NHL in 2021, and the Oilers had every opportunity to keep it that way.
Edmonton finished 1-for-8 on the power play, with a Connor McDavid goal being called back after Leon Draisaitl was assessed a questionable interference penalty.
“It was terrible, obviously not up to our standards,” Draisaitl said of the power play. “We’ve got to figure that out.”
Understandably, there is some frustration with the officiating concerning McDavid's goal, which would have given Edmonton a 3-1 lead, although Babcock wasn't interested in entertaining that conversation.
“The way I look at this is the referee made a mistake. He didn’t try to make a mistake,” Babcock said. “We were in a (position) to win the game, up 2-1 with 7:20 left. I mean, this is on us.
“It’s not on any referee or anybody else. There’s no sense pointing fingers except right here.”
He's absolutely right.
McDavid, Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm all finished the night minus-2, with two of Bouchard's turnovers directly resulting in goals from Kaapo Kakko.
Bouchard had played some excellent defensive hockey through the opening quarter of the season, which now seems to have run its course. We can only hope it was a blip, not a full return to his old habits.
“It was individual mistakes. They’re not really system breakdowns, I don’t think at least,” Draisaitl said. “I think they all come off our stick at some point and you just give away another game.”
Another game, indeed.
Edmonton blew a two-goal lead against Carolina last Saturday, a three-goal lead against St. Louis on Sunday, and allowed three third-period goals against Seattle on Friday.
The Oilers were 17-3-3 less than two weeks ago, and for a team that had been doing a good job of looking after the puck, it's remarkable how quickly some of those habits have disappeared.
I wrote yesterday that if the Oilers couldn't get themselves motivated to beat Seattle after losing four consecutive games, there should probably be some internal reflection about how serious they are about winning this year.
Well, here we are.
The Oilers have an opportunity to get two points back against Seattle this weekend, and hopefully, there isn't another post-game press conference about the importance of playing a full 60 minutes.
They've had that conversation enough times over the last week.
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