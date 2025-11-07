Jack Roslovic Brings A Rare Trait McDavid And Draisaitl Need

Jack Roslovic has quickly become one of the most intriguing complementary pieces on the Edmonton Oilers roster, showcasing a skill that many players on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s lines, both past and present, lack: the willingness not to defer.

It sounds easy... if the play is there, make it. If it's not, don't. But theory and practical application are two different things. Few forwards have realized that the recipe for success isn't always giving the puck to the top guys to let them make a play. Roslovic has figured it out, and in only a handful of games.

When you're playing on a line with one of the two (or both) best players in the NHL, it's easy to tell yourself, 'Just get it to McDavid' or 'Let Draisaitl shoot.' That's not always the smart play, and what fans are quickly learning about Roslovic is that he doesn't care one bit about how it looks if he doesn't play second fiddle to either superstar.

And, no, that's not a bad thing.

Roslovic, himself, is not a superstar. Still, in many ways, he acts like one. He's confident, he's skilled, and he's unafraid. Unlike some teammates who may focus solely on getting the puck to one of the members of the dynamic duo, Roslovic isn’t afraid to make plays or take shots when the moment calls for it.

Some players will pass it when the better play is to shoot. Why? Because they're passing to Draisaitl. Others may try to play outside of themselves, never realizing that no one can do what McDavid can.

Roslovic often sees the appropriate play, and he makes it. He's playing within himself and there's a lot there to like.

Bob Stauffer recently highlighted Roslovic’s impact on X: “Wasn’t sure what the Edmonton Oilers were going to get with Jack Roslovic. So far, so good! Has 3-5-8/13GP/+4. Reminds me of a right-handed version of Joe Murphy. Fast, skilled and provides secondary scoring that can complement higher-end skill. Can beat players 1v1.”

That ability to create offense independently is crucial. It will be especially important as he's moved around the lineup with Zach Hyman's imminent return.

Where Will Roslovic Play When The Oilers Are Back to Full Health?

Roslovic may stay on the second line with Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, but he'll likely be bumped off the red-hot first-unit power play. Some will question that decision, but Roslovic has the speed, skill, and confidence to make the right play — whether it’s shooting or passing — and at 5-v-5 or on the man advantage.

He doesn't automatically defer to the team’s top two stars, which means he's got the ability to push a line without them, and the skills to play with them. This not only boosts the Oilers’ offensive depth but also relieves pressure on McDavid and Draisaitl, making any line Roslovic is on more dynamic and less predictable.

Ultimately, the Oilers will have to play around with their forward mix. Hyman's return will likely either push Andrew Mangiapane down to a third-line winger spot or shift Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to 3C. Roslovic, however, has earned the right to stay in the top six, in part, because he's shown the confidence to make the play that's in front of him.

With his combination of confidence, skill, and willingness to take responsibility, Roslovic is quickly proving that he doesn’t just complement McDavid and Draisaitl — he's becoming a big part of the core offensive group.

