Oilers Could Have a Full Lineup for Game 1

Following Sunday's practice, it became clear that the Edmonton Oilers might ice a full lineup for Game 1 against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. The players wouldn't confirm it, nor would the coach, but both Leon Draisaitl and Jason Dickinson looked good.
If the Oilers could head into the first round with a nearly fully healthy lineup, the team will be in a solid position.
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Draisaitl was on the second line again, going through the line rushes with Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen. Draisaitl was also on the first-unit power play. No time was given to anyone else on that first unit, suggesting that getting him reps was the game plan for the morning.
"We’ll see how it feels tomorrow, and the, yeah, we’ll make a call from there," said Draisaitl about playing. “So there's lots of things that go into it. Again, it's going to take a little bit of time, but I'm going to find my ways to contribute and try to get to my best as quick as I can.”
If he is able to go, he pointed out that the rest could wind up being a good thing.
Forward Jason Dickinson was also on the ice. He took penalty killing time. He's going to be a critical part of the team's overall defensive structure, particularly as a forward.
If Dickinson can't go, the lines might look like the following:
Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin - *Leon Draisaitl - Kasperi Kapanen
Adam Henrique - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach - Josh Samanski - Trent Frederic
McDavid noted, “You know, health throughout the playoffs is important, and whoever can stay the healthiest has the best chance of winning. So, you want to be healthy day one, and we’re getting closer and closer to that."
If not everyone is ready, the captain isn't worried. "That being said, we know whoever’s in the line, if you get the job done, you know whoever’s in there, we expect to play our game."
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