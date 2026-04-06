NHL Insider: Oilers "Betting Favorite" To Land European RW UFA

Oilers lead the pack for skilled European UFA Veit Oswald, a fast, versatile forward poised to make an NHL impact.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers are among the frontrunners to land 21-year-old German unsigned UFA, Viet Oswald.
Seravalli writes:
Two undrafted free agents generating NHL interest: RW Veit Oswald, 21, Red Bull Munich. The Oilers are the betting favorite, strong handful of teams interested." He adds that center Vitali Pinchuk is also getting interest, but didn't note if the Oilers were among the 15+ or so teams in on him.
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What To Know About Oswald
Oswald is a German forward playing for EHC Red Bull München in the DEL. A product of Germany’s development system, he broke out in 2023–24, leading all U20 players in scoring and earning Rookie of the Year honors.
He has continued to produce steadily, posting solid numbers in recent seasons while contributing in the playoffs. This season, he's got 12 goals and 26 points in 38 games for Munich EHC.
Known for his skill, speed, and versatility, Oswald also plays a reliable two-way game. Undrafted in the NHL, he attended the Toronto Maple Leafs development camp in 2024.
Austin Kelly of Dobber Prospects writes, "In the 2024 NHL Draft, Veit Oswald was ranked 114th by Central Scouting for just Europeans. I ranked him 67th (and kept myself from ranking him top-64 because of it). "I may consider my entire ranking to be a failure if Veit Oswald does not play a game in the NHL", I had wrote."
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