Three Bright Spots In An Otherwise Trying Season For The Oilers

While he walked them back a bit on Monday, Connor McDavid's comments after the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning are troubling. No, not necessarily, because he praised a coach who is not his own, which leaves questions about Kris Knoblauch. Instead, his frustration points out a bigger issue. The Oilers are not as good a team as they were when they got close in 2023-24, and then again in 2024-25.
More often than not, this group lacks chemistry, depth, motivation, energy, confidence, and a host of other qualities that would make them a legitimate contender.
All that said, there are some positives to take away from the season. First, there is still time. Second, a few key players are taking big steps.
As pointed out by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, "There has been progress this season, represented by young forwards Vasily Podkolzin, Matt Savoie, and Josh Samanski. All three men are signed for next season, capable of full-time roles, and come in at less than $6 million in total, including bonuses. Value contracts are vital to all teams in the cap era."
Mitchell is right. These are three players who, despite the inconsistencies in Edmonton, have found a way to contribute and take steps forward.
Vasily Podkolzin has been one of the Oilers' best value contracts and a breakout performer this season. Signed to a new deal, the Oilers were betting he'd take another step, which he has. Many an analyst have wondered what Vancouver was doing letting him go.
He's enjoying his finest offensive year yet, with career-high production (16 goals and 31 points in 71 games), most of his production coming at five-on-five.
He's found a home alongside Leon Draisaitl, showing he can play in the top six, but he's useful in a bottom-six or top-nine role as well. He's been used in different situations all season as Knoblauch has shuffled lines. No matter where he's slotted, Podkolzin finds a way to impact every game.
He's surprisingly tough, ready to handle whatever physical challenge comes his way. Twice this season, he's caught opponents off guard during fights, which has earned him a reputation around the league as someone to think twice about squaring up with.
He remains known as one of the hardest workers on the team.
As one of the Oilers' top prospects, Savoie has quickly established himself as an NHL-caliber player who isn't coming out of the lineup and doesn't need more AHL seasoning. He's ready, and this year he took a big step.
He has 11 goals and 28 points in 71 games, and he's shown the ability to go on mini hot streaks. If he can find a way to make those streaks last longer, or do them more often, he could be a 20-goal guy.
With Leon Draisaitl out, Savoie has been getting looks on the top power play unit with Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman—adding playmaking and hockey sense to that forward grouping. He's also defensively responsible, which is key for him to earn minutes in other roles.
He's earned the trust of his coach, which is about the biggest compliment a rookie can ask for.
Josh Samanski, a 2025 free-agent signing and German prospect, has come on strong at the end of the season. He played well in the AHL, and when he got the call-up, no one seemed eager to send him back down. Part of that could be a lack of options as the team looks for a steady third-line center. Most of it is his play and two-way reliability.
He potted one of the strangest first-ever NHL goals the other night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the goal was just a bonus. The Oilers are looking for him to be steady in multiple roles -- penalty-kill, faceoff work when needed, and consistent effort. He's provided that.
He made an appearance at the Olympics this season, which will be huge for his development. The Oilers are trying him most on checking lines (e.g., with Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen), but it's clear there might be more to his game with time.
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