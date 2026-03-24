Three Bright Spots In An Otherwise Trying Season For The Oilers

While he walked them back a bit on Monday, Connor McDavid's comments after the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning are troubling. No, not necessarily, because he praised a coach who is not his own, which leaves questions about Kris Knoblauch. Instead, his frustration points out a bigger issue. The Oilers are not as good a team as they were when they got close in 2023-24, and then again in 2024-25.