"Not The Worst Idea": Bowman Talks About A Possible PTO Addition For The Oilers

Recently, the Oilers have been linked by Stauffer himself to Alex Formenton. If the Oilers are looking for a cautionary example of a bad PTO idea, this might be it. He's 26, hasn't played an NHL game in years, and his most recent Swiss League output — 13 goals and 23 points in 42 games — shows no upward trajectory that would suggest he's ready to step back into the league. Then there's the off-ice reality: Formenton remains tied to the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal, and even with his acquittal and international reinstatement, any team that signs him is choosing to absorb that storyline. The Oilers chose not to go there with Carter Hart. It seems logical to assume they'd steer clear of another player from that scandal.