Nurse to Penguins A Possibility: What Might a Trade With the Oilers Look Like?

Rust holds no trade protection. That's a plus for the Oilers. He's a $5.125 winger who can score 25-30 goals per season. Another huge plus that answers several lingering questions in the top six. He's 34 years old, which, while still productive, is a check against him, given he's got two seasons remaining on his contract. He's also injury-prone. You don't know how many games you'll get out of him over the next two seasons.