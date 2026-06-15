Nurse to Penguins A Possibility: What Might a Trade With the Oilers Look Like?

As Kyle Dubas hunts for impact trades, a blockbuster swap involving Darnell Nurse and a key piece from both the Oilers and Penguins could reshape both rosters while navigating complex salary cap hurdles.
The Edmonton Oilers are looking to trade defenseman Darnell Nurse. The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly interested. That's all that the two sides would need to start a conversation about a deal.
The tricky part comes in when the respective GMs have to factor in money, trade protection, and the return.
Trending Stories
For the Penguins, Kyle Dubas believes that trades are his Plan A. Josh Yohe of The Athletic writes that Dubas has "been transparent about his belief that trades are among the best and most efficient ways to enhance his team. This year’s free-agency market isn’t great. The Penguins, however, have around $38 million in cap space and plenty of tradable assets, both of the veteran and young variety. They also have future draft picks they’re willing to deal."
The Oilers wouldn't mind taking on a couple of the veterans the Penguins might make available.
First, Dubas will try to staple Ryan Graves to any trade. The Oilers won't love that. Instead, they'll be looking at names like Rickard Rakell or Bryan Rust. Yohe writes, "Dubas isn’t itching to trade veteran forwards Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell, but, much like last summer, both are available."
The Penguins aren't likely to make a trade for either straight across.
For sake of argument, and just for the purposes of this exercise, let's zero in on Rust.
Does a Rust-for-Nurse Package Exist?
Rust holds no trade protection. That's a plus for the Oilers. He's a $5.125 winger who can score 25-30 goals per season. Another huge plus that answers several lingering questions in the top six. He's 34 years old, which, while still productive, is a check against him, given he's got two seasons remaining on his contract. He's also injury-prone. You don't know how many games you'll get out of him over the next two seasons.
Still, the trade -- Nurse at $9.25 million times four more seasons for Rust at $5.125 million times two -- isn't equal.
What if Edmonton takes back Graves? Does that get them any closer?
The Penguins have been trying to move that contract for some time. At $4.5 million for two more seasons, it's a big pill to swallow if you're Edmonton -- now $9.625 coming to the Oilers and $9.25 going to the Penguins.
Still, that might not be enough.
What do the Oilers have to add to sweeten the deal? Would an Ike Howard do it? Probably not. Yohe writes that the Penguins want a player back who can help them today. Howard is another year or two away from making an impact.
What about Matt Savoie? Now we're getting into the uncomfortable range where both sides feel like they're giving a little.
Edmonton would send Nurse and Savoie to the Penguins, moving out just over $10 million in salary. The Penguins would send Rust and Graves back. Rust is arguably the best player in the trade, but he's older. Nurse is steady. He's a serviceable No. 3 or 4 on a good team. The Penguins dump Graves onto Edmonton, and the Oilers give up a potential 20-goal guy in Savoie.
The Oilers get a top-six forward with proven scoring ability and a depth defenseman who had a couple good years in his career, but is now an overpaid blueliner playing around 15 minutes per game.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.