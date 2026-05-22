Oilers Among 7 To Be Hit Hard By Salary Cap Crunch: Who Isn't There Room For?

Limited flexibility forces tough choices in Edmonton as management balances a $15.5 million budget against key free agents and urgent upgrades to a thinning roster.
According to an article by The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are among seven NHL teams that could feel a salary cap squeeze this offseason, leading to potential roster changes.
The Oilers enter the offseason in a more comfortable salary-cap position than last year, but still with limited flexibility to make major roster upgrades. And based on how the 2025-26 season went, upgrades are required.
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With projected cap space of $15.5 million, Edmonton might not be forced into subtracting players from the roster, but it's unlikely everyone returns. And, with each player who does, the cap squeeze gets tighter.
The Oilers have several pending unrestricted free agents, including Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, Kasperi Kapanen, Jack Roslovic, and Connor Ingram. They also have restricted free agents Colton Dach and Spencer Stastney to consider. Who stays and who goes is unclear, as is which players are a priority -- which I'll take a look at in another upcoming article.
What I can tell you is that internally, there is a strong desire to retain Murphy. Dickinson and Kapanen are also looked upon favorably.
Those Three Could Eat Cap Space Quickly
According to AFP Analytics, Dickinson could command around $5 million annually on his next deal, while Murphy is projected near $3.6 million and Kapanen around $3.1 million. These aren't numbers fans should expect if and when all three are signed, but they could be closer depending on the term and each player's willingness to stay where they are versus test the market.
That's around $11.7 million gone, leaving $3.8 million to fill other holes.
The issue then becomes what to do about the goaltending. If Ingram goes, that leaves only Tristan Jarry. The Oilers aren't at all comfortable going into the season with him as the primary option.
What does just under $4 million buy? Perhaps not much. That leaves questions about who else the Oilers might try to move on from and who certainly won't be back.
Say Goodbye to Roslovic and Another Player
The article points out that one likely casualty of that cap crunch is Jack Roslovic, who delivered 21 goals in 69 regular-season games but struggled mightily in the playoffs. That was the knock on him when he joined the roster, which he unfortunately proved to be accurate.
As for tradeable assets, Mattias Janmark might be gone. Kris Knoblauch was a fan, but with the coach now out, Janmark's spot isn't secure. Health issues also posed concerns last season and moving his $1.45 million salary to a team with tons of room could prove useful.
Even then, unless the Oilers somehow can move Jarry in a trade, a high-end goaltending upgrade might not be realistic.
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