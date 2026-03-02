Oilers Hit Hurdle If Ekman-Larsson Their Top Deadline Target

The Edmonton Oilers’ interest in Oliver Ekman-Larsson appears legitimate as the March 6 trade deadline approaches. Multiple insiders have connected the veteran defenseman to Edmonton, and the fit on paper makes sense. But if he is indeed their top target, the biggest obstacle may not be trade cost — it may be the player himself.
Ekman-Larsson holds control over a potential move to Edmonton due to his modified no-movement clause. That means any deal would require his approval. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, that's a possible hiccup in all of this.
“I think the other guy they’ve looked at is Oliver Ekman-Larsson from Toronto. He’s a lefty, but he can play the right side. I think, though, Ekman-Larsson has control over a trade to Edmonton, so they would have to convince him to waive it. But I think defensemen like that are the kinds of players that Edmonton is looking for.”
Not only do the Oilers have to hope Ekman-Larsson likes the idea, but there is talk that Toronto has already received a substantial offer for the defenseman. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said recently, “The Leafs, I’m told, have a number one for Oliver Ekman-Larsson. That’s what I’m hearing through the grapevine.”
If it's not the Oilers who have made the offer (that wasn't made clear), it puts Edmonton in a bit of a pickle. First, teams are potentially competing with GM Stan Bowman. Second, Ekman-Larsson has to choose Edmonton (which, if he does, would help with hurdle number one). The high asking price from Brad Treliving and Ekman-Larsson's control over this situation make this anything but a slam dunk deal.
That said, if the Oilers can sort this out, there is a potential fit here.
The 34-year-old is in the second year of a four-year deal signed with the Maple Leafs in 2024. He is having one of his better seasons in some time, despite Toronto falling down the standings and playing some incredibly poor hockey. With 35 points in 60 games, the benefits of adding a player on a solid contract who isn't a rental are obvious.
If the veteran defenseman sees himself having the kind of impact a player like Mattias Ekholm had when he joined the Oilers -- meshing well with the existing blue line and joining Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for a playoff run -- he might see the on-ice appeal.
None of this is anywhere close to being a done deal, however. There are days left before the deadline and plenty of Is to do and Ts to cross.
