Oilers Assign 14 Players Ahead of Matchup With Jets

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned several players ahead of Friday's preseason matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

Included in the group were 10 forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender. The most notable names being forward Connor Clattenburg and defenseman Beau Akey.

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action on Friday night. The Oilers are going with a lineup that doesn't include several of the top stars, but the team will get a look at a few rookies and some players who might be getting their last shot before roster decisions are made.

As per the Edmonton Oilers official website:

James Hamblin (F) has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The following players have been loaned to Bakersfield:

Connor Clattenburg (F)

Jayden Grubbe (F)

Matvey Petrov (F)

James Stefan (F)

Brady Stonehouse (F)

Beau Akey (D)

Nathaniel Day (G)

The following players have been released and will report to Bakersfield:

Matt Copponi (F)

Seth Griffith (F)

Rem Pitlick (F)

Rhett Pitlick (F)

Mason Millman (D)

Luke Prokop (D)

