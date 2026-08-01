7:12 a.m. Wake up. Check phone before opening both eyes. Nothing. The NHL transactions page hasn't moved since yesterday. It hasn't moved since the day before that either.
7:45 a.m. Coffee. Refresh Twitter. A man in Red Deer has posted a photo of his dog wearing an Oilers jersey. Forty-one replies. More engagement than anything written this week by anyone with a press credential.
9:15 a.m. Consider a piece on cap space for 2027-28. Write four hundred words about $26 million in projected room. Realize the entire piece boils down to "they will have money later" and that this sentence alone could have been the article.
10:00 a.m. Development camp highlight video from three weeks ago resurfaces in the algorithm. Watch it again. Somehow it's still the most recent footage of anyone in an Oilers sweater doing anything. Consider transcribing the video into words as a service to readers who prefer text. Decide against it, mostly out of shame.
12:05 p.m. Lunch. Open Lowetide's site out of professional respect and also because there is genuinely nowhere else to look. He has managed to spin four hundred words out of essentially nothing new. That's either a technical marvel or proof the entire beat has agreed to keep circling the same three facts until camp opens.
1:30 p.m. Try a different angle. Rank the Oilers' remaining Class of 2026 rookie mini-camp attendees by "most likely to see NHL games this year." List has three names on it. Two of them are the same three names that have appeared in every piece written since July 20.
2:45 p.m. A rumor surfaces that a depth defenceman from another team is unhappy with his role. Get briefly, embarrassingly excited. Realize the defenceman plays for the Blue Jackets and has no connection to Edmonton whatsoever. Close the tab.
3:30 p.m. Consider writing about Jack Campbell's retirement again, for the fourth time this month, from a new angle. Angles remaining: zero.
4:15 p.m. Editor asks for "anything, really, even a notebook." Understand this to mean the bar has been lowered to ground level and is continuing to dig.
5:00 p.m. Watch the schedule release graphic for the ninth time. Notice, for the ninth time, that the Oilers open at home. Consider whether this is technically new information if it is the ninth time noticing it. Decide it counts as a tweet.
6:30 p.m. Petrov signs in the KHL. A flicker of life. Four hundred words appear from nowhere, fully formed, about organizational depth and what it means to lose a fringe prospect to Moscow. This is the most productive twenty minutes of the entire week.
8:00 p.m. Doomscroll development camp photos one more time for good measure. Recognize every single face. Know every single stat line by heart at this point, the way you know your own postal code.
9:45 p.m. Set an alarm for tomorrow. Somewhere between now and camp opening, someone is going to sign a two-way AHL deal or get placed on waivers or say something mildly interesting, and when that happens, this entire beat is going to sprint toward it like it just discovered water in the desert.
10:00 p.m. Bed. Nothing happened today. Nothing happened yesterday either. There are worse jobs. There are, at this exact moment, very few that involve fewer actual events.
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