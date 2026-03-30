Oilers Coach Skirts Coaching Change Debate With Careful Comments

Head coach Kris Knoblauch was careful with his words when asked about Bruce Cassidy being fired, but the Oilers coach was clearly hoping Edmonton doesn't go the same route.
While speaking with the media on Monday, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked several times for his thoughts on the coaching change in Vegas.
Given a sudden coaching change involving a potential first-round opponent—and with Knoblauch’s own job security recently questioned—the underlying narrative was obvious: did he see Bruce Cassidy out and John Tortorella in and wonder if he was next?
Knoblauch did a decent job of dancing around the subject without accidentally putting himself in the line of fire. He came up short of saying that coaching changes always boost a team's success, but he got close.
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It was a touchy subject and a tricky question for Knoblauch. The Oilers have rattled off three straight wins; for now, he's safe. Still, he's on the hot seat if Edmonton struggles. Not only that, but Knoblauch was also hired as a replacement when he came in to join the Oilers, and the team went on a huge run. He knows firsthand how a team can get a bump from a change behind the bench.
He's aware that if it were to happen in Edmonton, the odds that the Oilers win a handful of games would be high.
Understandably, Knoblauch did his best not to step on a landmine.
He said, “It’ll probably give them a boost, and they’ll have a lot of urgency to get into the playoffs because, similar to us, the season’s winding down. Those games are very important, and Vegas—they’re a good team."
Knoblauch tried to say good things without hinting that he supported such a move.
When asked what he did to help the Oilers when he was hired: "Every situation, every team is a little bit different, and sometimes players just need a little direction, a little change, maybe a little more belief. I can’t say that any one thing I did was special. I just think we were able to turn it around. I don’t know—it was going to happen regardless of what I did, but it just turned out well."
Knoblauch Is In Favor of Long-Term Coaching Runs
There have been many changes that have had a significant impact, and teams have started to win a lot, Knoblauch admitted. "On the other side of it, you look at the most successful organizations—it’s usually the ones that have been able to keep their coach in that position the longest."
He added, "So, I don’t know—I think every situation is different, so I’m all for keeping a coach as long as possible.”
It's not as though anyone should have expected him to say anything else.
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