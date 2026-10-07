Oilers Did Their Homework Before Pulling the Trigger on Hallander Trade

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Credit Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 8:30 PM
The Oilers have considered health issues and a possible extension in their decision to trade for Filip Hallander. The next few weeks will be critical to the pending UFA's future in Edmonton.
Before finalizing the trade that sent Spencer Stastney to Pittsburgh for Filip Hallander, the Edmonton Oilers dug into one specific question: are Hallander's health issues a lingering concern?
They also probably considered another: what will it cost to extend the pending unrestricted free agent?
The Oilers have liked Hallander for some time; their interest in the forward dates back years. "We've been interested in his game since his time in Sweden," Bowman said on Wednesday. And, with a new coach preaching a certain style, Hallander makes even more sense. "He brings offensive instincts, playmaking ability, work ethic, competitiveness, and pace, and we believe he'll fit perfectly with the way Mike wants our players to play," added the GM.
But, the blood clot issue that sidelined the forward for a significant chunk of last season was something the Oilers needed to discuss. It was important they know that the concern wasn't a lasting one.
In November 2025, the Penguins announced Hallander had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. He played just 13 NHL games that season, spending a long stretch rehabbing in Pittsburgh with the team's medical staff. Penguins head coach Dan Muse: "It's terrible. At the same time, though, when something like this comes up, this goes way beyond hockey. This is about the person."
Hallander has returned this season, playing two games for the Penguins, scoring a goal and two assists in two games.
Understandably, the Oilers needed to find out whether this would make the trade a bad one. Or, at the very least, whether it was a trade that looked good on paper and filled a need but would be irrelevant if Hallander spent the next part of his career in and out of the lineup.
It doesn't sound like that's the case.
Bowman noted that the Oilers' due diligence on his health raised no red flags.
Oilers Hoping They've Nailed The Timing On This
There is some surprise in Pittsburgh that Hallander is the forward the Penguins chose to move. The Athletic's Josh Yohe wrote, "I'm surprised that Hallander was the forward the Penguins decided to move. They love him. But remember, the other team has a say in this kind of thing also, and I can see why Hallander is a player the Oilers would like.... Personally, I love Hallander and would have had a hard time moving him. But I am not the general manager."
The Penguins were focused on defense, but the Oilers feel like they got good value out of this trade.
That the Penguins have given up on a player with such promise is intriguing. If timed correctly, and if Hallander's health remains a non-issue, this could be a real win for Bowman and the Oilers.
What About Beyond This Season?
A string of forward injuries created a minor sense of urgency, but this is a bet beyond the short term. If Hallander plays well and fits in with the club, don't be surprised if the pending UFA is offered a contract before the season ends and his value jumps.
Teams are making big bets on young players in an attempt to avoid getting behind the eight ball as the salary cap spikes. It's too soon for the Oilers to be thinking about that, but a strong run out of the gates could change things.
First, make sure his health is not a problem. Second, get a better feel for what this player is capable of.
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