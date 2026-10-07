Oilers Did Their Homework Before Pulling the Trigger on Hallander Trade

There is some surprise in Pittsburgh that Hallander is the forward the Penguins chose to move. The Athletic's Josh Yohe wrote, "I'm surprised that Hallander was the forward the Penguins decided to move. They love him. But remember, the other team has a say in this kind of thing also, and I can see why Hallander is a player the Oilers would like.... Personally, I love Hallander and would have had a hard time moving him. But I am not the general manager."