Oilers Expected Preseason Lineup vs. Jets: Sept. 26, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action on Friday night. The Oilers are going with a lineup that doesn't include several of the top stars, but the team will get a look at a few rookies and some players who might be getting their last shot before roster decisions are made.

Keep in mind, these names were slotted this way at the morning skate. Things are often subject to change.

Here is the lineup, as per Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer:

Forwards:

Andrew Mangiapane-Adam Henrique-Matt Savoie

Ike Howard-David Tomasek-Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Janmark-Noah Philp-Quinn Hutson

Viljami Marjala-Josh Samanski-Roby Jarventie

Defense:

Darnell Nurse-Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak-Alec Regula

Cam Dineen-Josh Brown

Goalies:

Calvin Pickard

Samuel Jonsson

Mangiapane goes in for his second straight preseason game. He scored the lone goal in the Oilers 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. He will be on a line with Adam Henrique, who could play an elevated role to start the season as the Oilers shift their roster around without Zach Hyman to start the campaign.

Ike Howard and Matt Savoie will get another look in preseason, both expected to play significant roles in Edmonton this season.

Interestingly, the Oilers are not going with the pairing of Darnell Nurse and Jake Walman, instead opting to put Troy Stecher with Nurse. It was noted by head coach Kris Knoblauch and GM Stan Bowman that Walman might get a long look on the right side with Nurse this season. One would think that preseason would be the best time to ensure these two have chemistry going into the year.

Other Names To Keep An Eye On

Quinn Hutson has looked solid in camp and preseason thus far. In the event of injuries or struggles, Cam Dineen could be a call-up for Edmonton this season.

Of course, Calvin Pickard is going to be someone to watch as he and Stuart Skinner have a lot of eyes on them heading into the season. Skinner didn't have his best stuff in the loss to Seattle. If Pickard plays well, he could be getting more starts than many assumed.

