Oilers Face Coaching Questions: Change Coming During The Olympic Break?

The Edmonton Oilers’ struggles have reached a new level of frustration ahead of the Olympic break, magnified by two ugly losses to the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Superstar Leon Draisaitl didn’t hold back, criticizing every aspect of the team and head coach Kris Knoblauch hinted that changes were coming.
What might surprise the coach are the changes that might take place within his department.
There is chatter about Knoblauch’s job security, but few believe a change in that regard is coming. He recently signed a new extension, and he's taken the team to two Stanley Cup Final appearances in two seasons. There's time for him and a level of patience to let him right the ship. However, the Oilers may bring in reinforcements.
At what level, that much isn't known. It could be anything from a coaching add, like putting Paul Coffey back on the bench, to reaching to a veteran coach like Peter DeBoer. The latter is currently out of the NHL after a stint with the Dallas Stars, but his name has already been floated as a potential replacement, and he's with Team Canada, so he's anything but far removed from the game.
I don't have any inside information that management is looking to make a change regarding Knoblauch. That said, his seat has been warming for some time, and according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the recent losses have only intensified pressure to do something.
Draisaitl's comments were a wake-up call, and management isn't looking the other way. That he specifically said it starts at the top and "starts with the coaches" was a not-so-subtle clue that the top players are frustrated.
The expectations remain championship-or-bust, even if Draisaitl and others know this team isn't as stacked as the rosters in previous seasons. When change is needed, coaches are often the first to pay the price. Knoblauch is now 209 games into his tenure, and if the team fails to turn things around after the break, questions about his future could intensify.
At the very least, management will wonder if he needs help. There is a growing sentiment that Knoblauch has become blind to his own biases. Last season it was Jeff Skinner. This season, it's been Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic. Every coach has "his guys", but the guys Knoblauch is choosing haven't performed. All the while, he's taxing his elite stars, risking their running out of gas at the most important time of the season.
Insiders, including Bob Stauffer, suggest tweaks may be coming. Maybe it's Coffey who returns to bolster the back end without costing cap space or draft picks. Maybe it isn't. What's clear is that the Olympic break could be a time for reflection and discussion about which direction to go.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.