Leon Draisaitl Blunt In Assessment Of Oilers' After 4-3 Loss to Flames: 'It Starts with the Coaches'

Draisaitl's frustration made one thing clear: this loss to the Flames better be a necessary wake-up call for head coach Kris Knoblauch's staff and the rest of the roster. "It looks like we need a little break right now," Knoblauch said. "We can reset. We've got this time to refocus and make any adjustments we want. The coaches have a long time to look at and evaluate what we want to do. We've got a little mini training camp coming back when we've got about a week to go, so we can focus on things that we need to get better at or any changes that we need to make."