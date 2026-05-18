Oilers Get Permission to Interview Craig Berube

Edmonton expands its coaching search as Stan Bowman has gotten permission to speak with one of the biggest names on the coaching market, not named Bruce Cassidy.
The Edmonton Oilers are continuing their due diligence in the search for a new head coach, and former Toronto Maple Leafs bench boss Craig Berube has emerged as a legitimate candidate.
According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the two sides have already had preliminary discussions, with a formal interview expected after those early talks with GM Stan Bowman. Toronto has reportedly granted Edmonton permission to proceed.
Trending Stories:
At the same time, the Oilers are still waiting for approval to speak with Bruce Cassidy, which had not been granted as of Sunday. That delay has sparked speculation that Edmonton may be intentionally broadening its search—either to create leverage or to seriously evaluate other options like Berube.
Is Berube a Realistic Option for the Oilers?
Fresh off a disappointing season in Toronto that saw the Maple Leafs miss the playoffs, Berube’s fit in Edmonton would be debated.
There was some speculation that his hard-nosed, structured style clashed with stars like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, raising questions about how he’d mesh with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Then again, some reports wonder if that's the kind of push these stars need -- someone they're willing to be coached by.
While Berube brings Stanley Cup pedigree, the Oilers are expected to take a thorough approach.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue reshaping their front office, parting ways with assistant GMs Brandon Pridham and Derek Clancey. Toronto is also actively exploring coaching options, with University of Denver head coach David Carle among the early names on their radar.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.