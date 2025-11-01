Oilers Giving Roslovic Prime Opportunity vs. Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers will be making some lineup changes on Saturday as the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks. Going 12-6 instead of 11-7, Noah Philp comes back into the lineup and David Tomasek comes out. With Tomasek out, the Oilers are giving JackRoslovic a look on the top-unit power play.

Roslovic has been playing well over the last few games, finding his game after missing all of training camp and the first few games of the season. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said the power play has been going quite well so far this season, and noted that wth Tomasek out, the team wanted someone with a similar skill set to take his place.

"We want a right-hand shot to get in front of the goalie, Jack could help with our entries with his speed." That said, it's not why Roslovic is there. "Here's a guy that's joining our team and been playing fairly well, has had many scoring opportunties, contribute a little bit. We feel he's a good offensive player that should be able to fill in in that role."

Roslovic has played in 10 games this season and has a goal and three assists. He seems to have found some chemistry on that second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin. Being on the power play will be a good opportunity to up his point production and really build his confidence.

The concern for someone like Tomasek is that he's potentially at the risk of being on the outside looking in as the Oilers approach a window where they're going to have to make some difficult roster decisions. The lineup is starting to return to full health and with Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark close, Tomasek needs to start producing more to keep his spot.

