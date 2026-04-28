Oilers Going Back To Ingram, No McDavid At Pre-Game Skate

Connor Ingram is back in the net as McDavid and Dickinson's absence fuels lineup speculation ahead of Game 5. What do the Oilers have planned?
This morning's pre-game skate at Rogers Place brought with some interesting developments. Goaltender Connor Ingram was in the starters net. There was also no sign of Connor McDavid or Jason Dickinson.
These things don't tell us what's to happen or not happen as the Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 Tuesday night, so we'll wait for comments from Kris Knoblauch to see who might be in and who won't be.
Tristan Jarry had a solid performance in Game 4, so it's not a guarantee the Oilers go with Ingram. However, that he began in the starter's net seems to indicate Jarry's start might be a one-and-done.
Ingram was also first off the ice, a strong indicator he'll be starting.
McDavid and Dickinson not being on the ice might also be about rest, and not an indication either is out. Both are dealing with lingering issues, but for them not to play in an elimination game, it would take something extremely serious.
The Oilers also appeared to switch up their defense pairings. Darnell Nurse was skating with Evan Bouchard, while Jake Walman was with Connor Murphy. Mattias Ekholm was paired with Ty Emberson.
Does this mean Knoblauch is blending up his defensive pairings? Maybe. It feels like a drastic step if so.