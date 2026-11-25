Edmonton Oilers
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 7:15 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 7:15 PM
The Oilers are practising Wednesday after losing their fourth consecutive game last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, having just returned from an 11-day road trip that included two sets of back-to-backs.
Is being tired an excuse or a reality?
“I think it's both, and everyone's going through it,” Mathieu Joseph said afterward. “You just came from 11 days on the road, playing some good teams, two back-to-backs. We obviously couldn't wait to get back home.”
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The Oilers finished their six-game road trip on Sunday in St. Louis, where they blew a three-goal lead in the third period, and had one day between returning home and playing the Golden Knights, who had already been in Edmonton for two days.
“We felt like we didn't compete hard enough in the first period. I think the second period we outworked them,” Joseph said. “We didn't help ourselves by taking penalties in the first period. That kind of killed the rhythm.”
Edmonton had gone seven consecutive games without allowing a first-period goal heading into the weekend, having outscored other teams 30-9 in the opening 20 minutes this season.
Now the Oilers are talking about the importance of starting on time.
Joseph was involved in a questionable goaltender interference call on Tuesday, having made contact with the goaltender's stick while battling for position in front of the net.
“I feel like I'm getting pushed back a little bit. I didn't even feel like I touched a stick. I saw that after,” Joseph said.
“You don't want to touch a goalie. You don't want to be in blue paint. You're also trying to do your job and be in front.”
It's a frustrating call, but Joseph acknowledged that he could have done a better job of avoiding contact.
Prior to last night's game, the Oilers were seven points ahead of Vegas in the Pacific Division, and after losing to Tampa Bay and Carolina on the road, they had another opportunity to measure themselves against a worthy team.
“They're deep. They have big D. They have four good lines that can hurt you if you don't play the right way,” Joseph said. “I think for 40 per cent of that game we played the right way.”
Forty per cent?
The Oilers spent the weekend blowing leads against Carolina and St. Louis, and according to Joseph, played approximately 24 minutes of good hockey against Vegas.
It's understandable that the Oilers are tired. They played six games in nine days, faced some of the best teams in the NHL, and have been dealing with injuries and illnesses throughout their lineup.
The difficulty with attributing Edmonton's recent losses to fatigue is that the schedule isn't an excuse for mediocrity.
“It's a hard league. You got to do it every day and every night,” Joseph said. “There's some good players out there. They're gonna cost you if you're not sharp mentally.”
Mike Babcock has evidently decided that his team needs some time on the ice before Friday, and after watching the Oilers lose four games in six days, it's understandable why.
Edmonton hasn't won a game since beating the Florida Panthers last Tuesday, continuing their worst stretch of the season thus far.
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