Oilers' Janmark Could Be Sidelined Rest Of The Season, What Now?

Mattias Janmark is set to miss significant time for the Edmonton Oilers due to a chronic injury that requires rest, as confirmed by head coach Kris Knoblauch on February 26, 2026.
Knoblauch revealed the news during a media availability ahead of the Oilers' game vs. the Los Angeles Kings -- an 8-1 win for the Oilers in which Janmark was not on the ice. Janmark attempted to play through his issues in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks but was limited to just 2:30 of ice time before exiting early in the first period.
Based on the feeling coming out of that media scrum, Janmark is going to be out "long term" — no specific return date given, and multiple reports indicate it could sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Some insiders, including Bob Stauffer via Oilers Now, have hinted it may involve a shoulder issue requiring surgery, though the team hasn't confirmed specifics.
Janmark's contract carries a $1.45 million AAV (expiring after next season). Moving him to LTIR would remove his full cap hit, allowing the Oilers to exceed the cap ceiling by up to that amount without penalty. It is important to note, however, that NHL teams must dress lineups within the salary cap during the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting this season.
This creates ~ $1.45 million in effective deadline cap space, which could be crucial for adding depth via trade ahead of March 6.
With this space, GM Stan Bowman could target affordable rentals or upgrades, and, if paired with Andrew Mangiapane's expiring cap hit going out the door, it could offer the Oilers $5.05 million in cap space. That could be helpful, especially on defense (e.g., rumored interest in Justin Faulk or Oliver Ekman-Larsson).
Janmark, 33, is known for bottom-six checking, penalty killing, and playoff grit. He's been a key part of the team's previous playoff runs, but he's been largely ineffective this season. His absence creates a hole in the lineup defensively, but the Oilers may have an opportunity here to fill that hole, or upgrade in another area.
