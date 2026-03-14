Oilers Let A Point Slip Away vs. Blues, Ending Road Trip On Sour Note

As the game went into overtime, momentum was on the side of the Blues. Early on, however, it was all Edmonton. The Oilers controlled most of the play, but danced around the zone. Critics might argue that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl stayed on the ice too long, both onextended shifts. When the Oilers made the changes, it seemed to give Edmonton life. Ironically, it was when the top guys came back on that the Blues ended it. "We had the puck the most of the time, but in three-on-three time, it's always a counter-attack. You can have that possession, and you can have the opportunities, but eventually it ends up going back and forth, " said Knoblauch.