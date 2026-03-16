Oilers Lose Draisaitl, Pick Up Solid Win Over Predators

"The medical staff looked at him, and they were comfortable with him trying it out," said Kris Knoblauch. "And he went out, and he just didn't feel quite right." When asked if there was any chance this would be a longer-term issue, "So the fact that the medical staff said, you know, it doesn't seem too bad, no immediate red flags, tells me that it shouldn't be a really long injury. "There might be some time off, but we'll find out later."