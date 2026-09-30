Oilers Lucky To Salvage A Point In 2026-27 Season Opener: Lose 6-5 To Canucks

The Oilers looked solid in the first period but brutal in the second and the first half of the third. Jarry owned his poor performance, and Babcock noted there was no point in hammering home what their goaltender already knew, nor praising the individual performances of Bouchard and Podkolzin. There was a lot not to like here and Babcock said the team will get to work, and that there's a lot of work to do.