Oilers Make Depth Forward Move: Bring Up Samanski, Send Ike Howard Back to AHL

Oilers Make Depth Forward Move: Bring Up Samanski, Send Ike Howard Back to AHL

Jim Parsons
2h
Oilers recall gritty forward Josh Samanski, boosting depth with his speed and two-way play while sending down Ike Howard.

The Edmonton Oilers have made a depth move at forward on Monday, sending down forward Ike Howard and bringing up Josh Samanski. The team released the official statement after several games where Howard was up with the big club but failed to produce any real offense. 

Samanski, who has turned heads this season, is a left-shot center with 7 goals and 28 points in 39 games for the Bakersfield Condors. He's not as offensively dynamic as Howard, but he brings a different physical edge. 

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer writes, "Samanski has been a strong two-way pivot for the @Condors. He has 7-21-28/39GP/+8…decent production for a player who doesn’t see a lot of time on PP. He has earned his test drive with the Edmonton Oilers."

An undrafted free agent signed in 2025, Samanski has emerged as a reliable two-way centre with size, speed, and strong even-strength production. He has been trusted in key situations despite limited power-play usage.

Josh Samanski recalled from AHL Photo by: © Perry Nelson Imagn Images

Recently named to Germany’s Olympic team, Samanski profiles as an NHL-ready depth centre capable of complementing skilled wingers. While his scoring touch could improve, his overall game suggested he was a strong candidate to be Edmonton’s next call-up. 

Howard will go back down to the minors, where he was lighting it up offensively before his latest call-up. He'll get big minutes in a top role. That is something he arguably needs during his continued development. 

