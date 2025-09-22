Oilers Make Two Early Cuts To Camp Roster

The Edmonton Oilers have made a couple of early cuts to their training camp and preseason roster.

The Oilers have returned forward Tommy Lafreniere to the Kamloops Blazers and forward David Lewandowski to the Saskatoon Blades, both of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

They wrote in a post on social media, "Best of luck this season, fellas! "

Lafreniere scored 56 points in 68 games last season for the Blazers. The 18-year-old right-winger had 24 goals.

Lewandowski, also 18, had 15 goals and 39 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

Oilers Split Games With the Flames on Sunday

The Oilers opened preseason with split-squad action against Calgary, earning a 3-0 shutout on the road but falling 3-2 in overtime at home.

Lafreniere register no points and one shot on goal in the loss in Edmonton.

Lewandowski was left off the scoresheet completely, register no points and no shots.

