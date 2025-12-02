Oilers Meet A Different Wild Squad and an Even Hotter Wallstedt

Leon Draisaitl spoke ahead of the optional skate for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and noted that the league is different and that every year is a new story. One of the more interesting stories in the NHL in 2025-26 is the one being written in Minnesota.

Over the past 10 games, an 8-0-2 Wild has proven their a force in the NHL. Meanwhile, the club is coming to Edmonton to battle an Oilers group that is still searching for its game. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is red hot, and the Wild have a solid team with offensive stars and players who can play a 200-foot game. Their blue line is healthy, and almost everyone is firing.

The same can't be said for the Oilers, who while they played a much better game against the Seattle Kraken an earned a 4-0 shutout win, know that one game doesn't flip a season and point the club in the right direction.

The Wild will be a test for the Oilers. So far this season, tests tend to wind up with a failing grade.

Time For the Oilers To Find The Game They Want to Play

"Let's go out and, you know, keep it simple," said Draisaitl. "It's the cliche, but just get your game, you know, just make it feel like playing the game that we want to play, and have that intensity, and then we'll be fine."



When asked about what seems like a tradition of the Oilers starting slowly and then turning it on in December and January, Draisaitl said there's good and bad about that somewhat troubling habit.

Trending Stories:

Another What If This, What If That From The Oilers

Ex-Oilers Forward Heating Up With New Team

"I don't know. I try not to read too much into... every year writes its own story. You know, constantly falling behind, and in these situations, that's not ideal; it's not the way that you want to go into a year. "With that being said, we do know the situation that we're in we have been here before. We have been in worse situations than what we're in right now, so that should give you a little bit of confidence. But, at the end of the day, this is a new year, this is a new league with new teams, and they're both different and better teams, so which, yeah, we got to get going, we got to get on the road a little bit."



"They've got a very good team, very explosive," said head coach Kris Knoblauch. He noted that their defense likes to jump up and the goaltending their getting when the Wild make a mistake is bailing them out and making it an option for them to keep gambling and capitalizing on opportunties.

When asked about the test that is the Wild, "Minnesota is one of the best teams in the league right now," and said he certainly hopes they (the Oilers) are ready to play.

Wallstedt Is The Talk Of A Much Better Wild Team

Wallstedt has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November after a dominant 6-0-0 run with a league-best 1.14 goals-against average, .967 save percentage, and three shutouts. He's the "it guy" in the NHL these days -- not ideal for Oilers fans, considering this was a player the team could have drafted.

The 20th-overall pick from 2021 allowed two or fewer goals in five of six starts, highlighted by shutouts against Calgary, Anaheim, and Winnipeg. He also set a Wild rookie record with a 175:12 shutout streak, the longest by an NHL rookie goalie since 2016.

The 23-year-old is now 7-0-2 with a .938 save percentage and joins elite company as one of only six rookie goalies to open a season with a nine-game point streak.

Wild head coach John Hynes said of Wallstedt's game, "He had a good offeseason. He made some real commitments to show that he wants to be able to get the best out of him. We know he has NHL talent. Now he's learning the other parts of, whether it's the game, or being the starting goalie, how important some of the things around the game are, your nutrition, rest recovery, practice.."

If he keeps playing well, he'll keep getting opportunities. Wallsted didn't handle disappointment well last season, but he's gone through that adversity and "he took the action steps and learning lessons" said the coach.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.