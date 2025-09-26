Oilers Nearing Finish Line On Contract For Top Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly closing in on locking up Jake Walman long-term, and sources suggest a six-year deal could be imminent. After a strong start with the team, Walman has quickly become a key piece on the blue line, and the Oilers appear ready to make it official.

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor told the Real Kyper and Bourne Show that Walman is “very close” to signing. “I could see it being a six-year deal,” he added, signaling that Edmonton is serious about keeping the defenseman around for the foreseeable future.

Frank Seravalli also noted that, next to McDavid's deal, Walman’s extension is a priority for the Oilers and could influence Connor McDavid’s own long-term plans, with McDavid reportedly looking for signs that the Oilers will have the pieces needed to remain competitive over the next several seasons.

Walman might be a key component to the captain gauging how loaded this team will be over the next four to five seasons.

Financial projections for Walman’s deal range from five years at $6.5 million to six years at $6 million per season, which would make him the team’s third-highest-paid defenseman behind Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse. Veteran Mattias Ekholm is next in line for an extension, but is expected to come in at a lower figure.

Walman, 29, is in the final season of a deal that pays him $3.4 million per season. If signed long-term, his new deal would take him into his mid-30s. He is one of three defensemen the Oilers are looking to extend to new deals this season.

Gregor notes the team’s blue-line priorities run Walman first, followed by Ekholm and Brett Kulak. Speaking on his contract talks, Walman said, “It’s been great for my career and it will be great for my career going forward playing with this group.”

If Walman’s deal gets done, it would be the second deal to be signed prior to Connor McDavid's expected extension to become official.

The first deal was with forward Vasily Podkolzin. Podkolzin was signed to a three-year extension before taking a leave from the Oilers to go back to Russia following the untimely and unexpected news of his father's passing away.

