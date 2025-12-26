Oilers Officially Announce Plans to Terminate David Tomasek's Contract

On Friday morning, the Edmonton Oilers confirmed a report that circulated on Thursday afternoon, stating that David Tomasek was leaving the team and likely returning to Europe. The Oilers didn't announce the news on Christmas Day, but on Boxing Day, the team confirmed that Tomasek, 29, was placed on waivers for the purpose of a contract termination.

According to a report from Värmlands Folkblad, Tomášek is heading back to Europe, signaling an end to his brief NHL stint with the Edmonton Oilers. The two sides were believed to have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, allowing Tomášek to return to Färjestad BK in the SHL.

The move gives Edmonton added cap flexibility without needing a trade. Tomášek showed flashes but never carved out a consistent role, with skating seen as the main limitation at the NHL level.

Tomášek has reportedly already returned to Sweden and it is not expect that there will be any complications with the move.

After a limited role in Edmonton -- thanks in large part to the unexpected signing of Jack Roslovic during Game 1 of the regular season -- Tomasek finishes with five points in 22 games. The move clears his $1.2MM cap hit, giving the Oilers added roster and LTIR flexibility.

Tomasek signed a one-year deal with Edmonton on April 2 after completing the 2024-25 season with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

More to come.

