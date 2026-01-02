Oilers Recall Two Red-Hot Rookies From AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have decided to bring up two red-hot offensive rookies from the AHL who have arguably earned an opportunity to see if they can translate their AHL success into NHL production: Ike Howard and Quinn Hutson.

Huston has 17 goals in his last 16 GP with the Bakersfield Condors and is 3rd in the AHL with 19 goals. Howard has 7-8-15/+6 in his last 10 GP with Bakersfield.

Trending Stories:

A Dramatic Drop-Off On The Oilers’ Roster Is Becoming Hard To Ignore

NHL Rumors: 2 Trade Fits For Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane

On Thursday, the Oilers announced that forward Max Jones had been loaned to the Condors after recording a goal and an assist in eight games during his NHL call-up. It is also expected that Kasperi Kapanen will be returning to the lineup, even though he might not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

There is going to be some speculation about what this means for the full roster. If the team is bringing up both players for just one afternoon game, that seems excessive. Is there a trade coming? Could another demotion be in the works? That might lead to questions about Andrew Mangiapane, Trent Frederic or other struggling forwards and their place in the lineup.

The Oilers are looking for a spark, particulary on the third line where the team has really struggled. It's hard to imagine Howard or Hutson play well on the fourth line or produce much in severly limited minutes, but if either or both are placed in a top-nine role, they could give Edmonton a little extra depth scoring.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.