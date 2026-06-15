Oilers Should Hope the Hellebuyck "Noise" Gets Louder

As trade rumors swirl around Winnipeg’s elite netminder, Edmonton must aggressively pursue Connor Hellebuyck to solidify their crease and maximize the McDavid-Draisaitl championship window.
During the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman said that business will quickly shift from the Stanley Cup playoffs to trades. "Nothing right now, but we’ll grind away this week,” Friedman said as he planned to take a breath before the chaos of trade rumors, the draft, and free agency ensued.
He mentioned the well-known trade requests by Dylan Larkin and Darnell Nurse, but then also noted there is a lot of noise around goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
Reports that Hellebuyck might have asked for a trade are little more than speculation, but Friedman did seem to confirm he's heard it. For Oilers' fans, that will inevitably lead to discussions about Edmonton getting involved.
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Early speculation is that any list Hellebuyck might have secretly given the Winnipeg Jets does not include the Oilers: it's Tampa Bay, Florida, and Vegas. Still, if and when Hellebuyck hits the market, the Oilers need to be calling. And if the Jets are open to moving him, they'll want their list to be as big as possible.
Why the Oilers Need to Be All Over the Hellebuyck Rumors
Let's assume that Hellebuyck expands his list to include any team that has the chance to win a Stanley Cup. If that's his priority, the Oilers should be in the mix.
Despite taking a step back in 2025-26, they've got the two best players in the world. They're in it to win it. They've proven they're prepared to make questionable moves with their coaching and roster to get back to the Final. The optics don't always look good, but Hellebuyck has to see them as a motivated organization. His being in net -- where Edmonton has real questions -- could put them over the top.
Anything not named Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, or Evan Bouchard should be in the conversation if Hellebuyck entertains a trade-to-Edmonton conversation. He's 33 years old (which means he may start to regress), but he's still the NHL's elite netminder, and he's locked in for five more seasons at $8.5 million. If he's on top of his game for even three more years, it's a trade worth making.
The question is, what can the Oilers give up to appease Winnipeg?
The Jets will have plenty of suitors, and the Oilers would arguably have one of the weaker offers on the table. They don't own a first-round pick until 2028. Their best prospects are Matt Savoie and Ike Howard. Most of their players have no-trade clauses, and offering Darnell Nurse as part of the package won't even make the Jets blink.
Still, this is the kind of trade the Oilers would have to find a way to get in on. Get creative. Involve a third team. Consider moving out a key piece. He's that much of a game-changer.
It's a long shot and there's no confirmation that his Hellebuyck rumor is even accurate. If it is, Oilers fans would be thrilled to learn Edmonton was kicking tires and disappointed to find out if they weren't.
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