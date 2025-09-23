Oilers Sign Vasily Podkolzin To a 3-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension. The team announced the deal on Tuesday, an extension that will pay Podkolzin $2.95 million per season starting in 2026-27.

Early reactions to the deal are positive given how Podkolzin fared last season and with the rising NHL salary cap. A potential key depth piece for the team moving forward, this locks up one of Edmonton several pending UFAs for the next several seasons.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN notes, "Podkolzin extension will pay $1M signing bonus each year and $1.95M in salary each season: total $2.95M AAV per season."

Meanwhile, Oilers Now host and color analyst for the Oilers games, Bob Stauffer, writes, "Vasily had an impressive 1st season with the Edmonton Oilers." He adds, "Respected by his teammates for his relentless work ethic. Led Oilers in hits last season (211). Middle-six forward who continues to work at his game and should add more offence in the future. "

Podkolzin is known as a physical forechecking defensive bottom-six winger who has no issues going hard to the net. The knock on him has been that he's not a good finisher, something he's hoping to improve this season.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Podkolzin’s signing to the team at the end of practice on Tuesday. He got a big cheer from his teammates.

Podkolzin was one of five key pending unrestricted free agents the Oilers were looking to get signed this season. He is likely to be the most inexpensive of a group that consists of Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and Jake Walman.

A three-year deal was right in the ballpark of where talks were rumored to go.

