Oilers Still Among Teams Chasing Unsigned College Star

Edmonton vies for star college center TJ Hughes. With double-digit teams pursuing him, his decision hinges on opportunity and ice time.
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly still in the mix on a big-name college UFA that has yet to choose where he'll sign. Reports indicated TJ Hughes was on Edmonton's radar, and with the number of teams chasing him in the double digits, it's intriguing to hear Edmonton is still right there.
Marco D'Amico reports, "Sources indicate NCAA UFA and @umichhockey captain T.J. Hughes will be in high demand once his season ends next week. After turning down NHL offers last spring, he is primed to sign an ELC soon. A couple of Canadian teams are expected to be in the mix."
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Among them are the Oilers, Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs .
Right now, the Canadiens might be the favorites, but insiders believe that opportunity and minutes will be key factors in Hughes' decision.
D'Amico writes, " Hughes turned down pro opportunities last year to return to Michigan, a decision that led to a breakout season and significantly boosted his NHL value." The 24-year-old has 56 points in 39 games this season.
What sets Hughes apart for NHL teams isn’t just his offensive output—it’s the well-rounded nature of his game and the disciplined habits he’s developed.
As Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato explained, "He has so many layers to his game, and he’s been able to spend the necessary time in the gym to get stronger and on the ice to really improve his skating."
"TJ has pro habits," Naurato continued. “He’s not only your leading scorer, but he’s the first guy at the gym in the morning, and he’s a student of the game, watching a ton of tape to improve his understanding.”
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Hughes’ versatility on the ice is another major strength. He’s proven capable in a variety of roles—whether driving offense, matching up against top competition, or contributing in special teams situations. Skating alongside Canadiens prospect Michael Hage, he’s part of one of college hockey’s most dynamic center duos.
“He is a Hobey Baker kind of player and the kind of center you can put out in any situation,” Naurato said. “Having him and Michael together is a luxury any coach dreams of. His two-way game is pro-ready and he deserves all the attention he’s getting.”
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